Hudson Valley Native Who Stars In 'Stranger Things' Stops By New Local Eatery

"Stranger Things" actor Noah Schnapp paid a visit to a new Westchester County bakery known for its colorful cookies.

The 17-year-old actor, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix series, stopped by Baked In Color in Larchmont, the business announced on Wednesday, July 27.

The bakery opened at 1985 Palmer Ave. in May, a short distance from Noah's hometown of Scarsdale.

"The STRANGEST THING happened‼️" Baked In Color said in an Instagram post about the surprise visit. "Look who came into Baked in Color!!!"

Noah has made recent headlines after he shared a video showing his reaction when he found out he was accepted to the University of Pennsylvania.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.