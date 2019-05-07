Hudson Valley Mother's Day Murder Featured On Investigation Discovery

A Westchester attorney is taking on Hollywood and is now on center stage in an episode of Investigation Discovery’s “True Conviction.”

After documenting the 2006 Mother’s Day murder of Patricia Mery on an episode of “Snapped,” Assistant District Attorney Lana Hochheiser will walk host Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi through the prosecution of Anne Trovato, the 26-year-old woman who bludgeoned her 59-year-old mother to death over a custody dispute in Westchester.

Hochheiser will premier at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 on Investigation Discovery and then re-air and be available on demand.

Trovato was sentenced to a term of between 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of the Mother’s Day matricide.

On Saturday, May 13, 2006, Westchester County Child Protective Services received an anonymous call alleging that there was abuse of a child at a Yates Avenue residence in Ossining. Officers from the local police department responded to the home and found that it was locked and the lights were off.

The following day, on Mother’s Day, the Ossining Police Department received a call from Michael Mery, who said that the family had neither seen nor heard from her sister since May 11. Her brother went on to meet investigators at Patricia Mery’s home.

Further investigation found Mery dead on the floor in her living room. An investigation was launched, and Trovato and an alleged accomplice, Carmela Magnetti, were arrested.

“Due to the vengeful and rage stoked actions of the defendant, as evidenced by the brutality of the murder, a young child has been left both without her mother and grandmother,” then Westchester County District Attorney Janet DiFiore said at the time of the arrest. “In one of life’s ironies; however, the child’s father, who in the police investigation of the murder was made aware that he was a parent, was subsequently awarded custody and will now raise his daughter.”

