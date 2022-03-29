Contact Us
Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000,000 Powerball Prize

Nicole Valinote
A Westchester County man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. Photo Credit: Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash

Orlando Gonzalez Jr., of Yonkers, claimed the second prize in the New York Lottery game after he matched the first five numbers drawn on Monday, Jan. 10, the lottery announced on Tuesday, March 29.

Gonzalez received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $629,618 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7 Days Gas & Food Mart, which is located at 400 Pelham Road in New Rochelle, the lottery reported. 

