Hudson Valley Man Will Appear On Wheel Of Fortune

A Hudson Valley man is going to “spin that wheel” as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune this week.

Ulster County resident Michael Desisto, a musician from West Hurley, will take center stage on national television on Friday, April 24, when he battles it out against two other contestants for cash and prizes on the famed game show.

Desisto, an accomplished musician and SUNY New Paltz graduate, is a music instructor who plays bass at the Woodstock Playhouse.

A longtime fan of the show, Desisto earned a spot on “America’s Game” after submitting a video and comprehensive application to become a contestant.

Wheel of Fortune has been a fixture on televisions for nearly four decades, led by host Pat Sajak and Vanna White. In its 38th year, the show began as a daytime program before moving to its now traditional nighttime slot in 1983.

Desisto’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ABC.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.