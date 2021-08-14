Hudson Valley Farm-To-Table Cafe Offers Breakfast All Day

A small farm-to-table cafe in Northern Westchester County may be a good spot to check out for those who are down for breakfast at any hour of the day.

The Kitchen Table is located at 71 Westchester Ave. in Pound Ridge. The eatery serves breakfast all day and lunch midday.

Some of the breakfast offerings include avocado toast, huevos rancheros and french toast made with brioche, Adirondack maple syrup and fresh mixed berries.

Coffee Danielle R. / Yelp

"Great fresh food and service. The specials are delicious, lattes too and you have to try the avocado toast with an egg," Cynthia C., of Grove Park- Sunset, Asheville, North Carolina, said on Yelp

The lunch menu includes a veggie hummus sandwich and an organic quinoa and wild rice bowl, along with salads such as Greek salad and beet salad.

The cafe is open Tuesdays through Sundays. Learn more about hours and the menu on the restaurant's website.

