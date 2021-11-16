Contact Us
Hudson Valley Eatery Has Become Go-To Spot For 'Fresh, Juicy' Burgers

Nicole Valinote
A burger served at Pow Burger in Yorktown Heights
A burger served at Pow Burger in Yorktown Heights Photo Credit: ray s. / Yelp

A well-known restaurant in Northern Westchester has seen praise for its fresh ingredients and signature burgers.

Pow Burger Yorktown Heights is located at 96 Triangle Center. The owners also operate a location in New Rochelle. 

The restaurant's menu includes the signature "Pow Burger," made with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and homemade aioli.

Guests can also choose from a number of patties, including hamburger, turkey burger, veggie and more, and build their own burger.

Online reviewers have praised the restaurant's menu offerings, along with the service.

"It doesn't look like much when you walk by but when you order and take a bite the burgers are so fresh and juicy - like a dream!" Christine P., of Mahopac, said in a Yelp review. "The staff was super friendly and attentive, they gave us free dessert bc of a small delay. We're definitely going back there and suggesting to my friends and family in the area."

In addition to the burgers, guests can also order from a variety of sandwiches and sides.

Check out the full menu here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.