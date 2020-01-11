Hudson Valley Eatery Featured On New Food Network Show

A popular restaurant in the area is going Hollywood.

Bull & Barrel Brewery on Route 22 in Brewster will be featured on a new show set to debut on the Food Network later this year.

Details about the new show are scant, as the network waits to announce its debut, but Food Network crews were in the area recently to shoot, though co-owners Wendy Wulkan and Rick Cipriani’s have to remain mum on details due to a nondisclosure agreement.

The show will reportedly feature a celebrity chef visiting the restaurant, highlighting the brewery's craft beer selection and popular food options. The production includes hidden cameras and microphones that were in place for approximately a week. It is scheduled to debut as soon as next month, though no date has officially been announced.

