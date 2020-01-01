Contact Us
Breaking News: New Year's Day Fire Destroys Palisades Interstate Parkway Police HQ
Hudson Valley Among 25 Best Places To Visit In 2020, According To Forbes

Kathy Reakes
Taking a hike or bike along the Hudson Valley Trail is one of the sites that make the area a 'go-to' place to visit.
Taking a hike or bike along the Hudson Valley Trail is one of the sites that make the area a 'go-to' place to visit. Photo Credit: NY.gov

For those thinking of taking a vacation, a staycation might just be in order after the Hudson Valley was named one of the top 25 places to visit for 2020 by Forbes magazine.

If you are wondering why, it didn't take writer Devorah Lev-Tov long to find what makes the area so special, and what might be overlooked by locals.

According to Lev-Tov, the "Valley," is where New Yorkers go to escape the city for a dose of rest and nature along with browsing charming towns and chowing down at yummy eateries.

And while residents know the Hudson Valley is great, other top spots named in the article to visit included the new and very chic Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Rhinebeck, the all-new Hudson Valley Food Hall in Beacon, or a stop at Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, whose chef-owners were nominated for the Best Chef: Northeast James Beard Award this year.

Of course, you can't leave out nature, and the writer found just the right spot with a visit to the new Empire State Trail , which should finally be finished by the end of 2020.

The 750-mile biking and hiking trail links towns across the state and links up to Hudson Greenway Trails.

And finally, if the kids are wanting a little excitement in their life's too, plan a visit to the Legoland New York Resort, in Orange County, that will throw open its doors on July 4th.

The theme park will feature some 50 rides for varying age levels, and of course, a boatload of other fun Lego experiences for all ages.

For those really wanting to get away, check out the magazines other "hot picks" for travel here.

