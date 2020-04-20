How To Manage Allergic Rhinitis And Asthma

What you need to know about allergic rhinitis and asthma:

Allergic rhinitis and asthma are some of the most prevalent conditions in the United States. It's common for patients with allergic rhinitis to have accompanying asthma. Still, few seek medical attention for both diseases, and many patients think their asthma is well controlled, although it is often not. Those with asthma must achieve and maintain good control because uncontrolled asthma can cause permanent lung damage. If you’re having trouble controlling your asthma or are experiencing symptoms of allergic rhinitis, Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health can help.

Allergic rhinitis accounts for 2 million lost school days, and 6 million lost workdays.

In severe forms, allergic rhinitis can disrupt sleep, impair school and work performance, and impact daily activities. Over time, patients with allergies experience more severe symptoms and continue to experience symptoms at lower levels of allergen exposure.

What are the differences between allergic rhinitis and asthma?

Phelps Hospital outlines the symptoms of allergic rhinitis and asthma. Phelps Hospital

Allergic rhinitis is a seasonal or year-round condition that causes sudden sneezing, runny nose, and nasal blockage, often accompanied by itching of the eyes, nose, and mouth. Other common symptoms include postnasal drip, cough, irritability, and fatigue.

Asthma is a condition that causes a person's airways to become inflamed, producing extra mucus, which makes it difficult to breathe. Asthma severity ranges from mild to severe. Symptoms include difficulty breathing, chest pain, cough, and wheezing may flare-up.

It is important to note that wheezing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath are symptoms of asthma, not allergies.

Phelps offers tailored treatment approaches to improve your breathing.

Antihistamine medications can help reduce symptoms of allergic rhinitis. Asthma can usually be managed with rescue inhalers to treat symptoms and controller inhalers that prevent symptoms. Severe cases may require longer-acting inhalers keeping the airways open, as well as oral steroids. In the past few years, new immunological therapies have produced excellent results in achieving asthma control. If you are experiencing symptoms of allergic rhinitis or asthma, talk with your doctor about which medications may be right for you.

Phelps Hospital offers treatments such as breathing exercises, endotracheal intubation (artificial respiration used in critical cases), humidification, maintenance of natural and artificial airways (techniques and treatments to ensure proper breathing), medical gas administration, and our Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program.

The Respiratory Care Service at Phelps treats a variety of respiratory and pulmonary conditions.

Our pulmonary doctors and board registered respiratory therapists provide personalized treatments to improve your breathing, customize a safe and fun exercise regimen, and help you understand and manage your illness.

If you or a loved one is suffering from allergic rhinitis or asthma, learn more about our Pulmonary Lab at Phelps and let our dedicated team better your breathing. For more information, visit https://phelps.northwell.edu/breathing-and-lung-health or call (914) 366-3712.