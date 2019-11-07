Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Lifestyle Content Partnership

How Can I Maintain A Healthy Weight In Winter?

by Good Samaritan Hospital
Content Partner: Good Samaritan Hospital
Planning and pacing are key when it comes to maintaining your weight.
Planning and pacing are key when it comes to maintaining your weight. Photo Credit: Good Samaritan Hospital

The key is planning and pacing, according to Maria Scaffidi, MPA, RD, CDN, Bariatric Coordinator at the Surgical Weight Loss Institute at Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth).

Eat meals on small plates to prevent overeating. Your brain will think you’re eating a bigger meal. “High-fiber and lean-protein snacks between meals help fuel the body and promote weight loss,” Scaffidi said. (Think avocado or almond butter on wheat toast or a Greek yogurt with mixed berries.) Wash it down with zero-calorie beverages such as unsweetened iced tea or flavored seltzer. Scaffidi recommends two liters of water per day, including hot herbal tea.

If you’re craving cold-weather “comfort foods,” prepare healthy versions such as vegetable chili or butternut squash soup. Track your food intake via food-tracking apps or write it in a daily journal. “It makes you more accountable and aware of portion sizes,” she said. Consistency is key! Round out your day with adequate exercise and sleep, because studies show that less sleep can alter hunger hormones.

Do you have a health-related question for a WMCHealth physician or specialist?

Email your questions to Editorial@AdvancingCare.com, with “Just the Facts” in the subject heading. Your question may be featured in a future issue.

Visit us at Westchester Medical Center, a member of Westchester Medical Center Health Network, to learn more. Advancing Care. Here.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Good Samaritan Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share this story

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.