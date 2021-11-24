HGTV To Kickstart Area Town In New Series

HGTV has announced plans to feature a small Hudson Valley community in its new renovation series, "Home Town Kickstart."

The Orange County town of Cornwall-on-Hudson will be one of the six communities featured on the show, the television channel said in an announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

HGTV said the show will premiere in the spring of 2022.

Three projects will take place in the town: refreshing the home of a local hero, upgrading a small business and revitalizing a public space.

Ben and Erin Napier will star in the show.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin Napier said in a statement. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

HGTV said other communities that will be featured on the show include:

Buffalo, Wyoming

Winslow, Arizona

LaGrange, Kentucky

Thomaston, Georgia

Minden, Louisiana

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.