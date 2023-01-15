Here's Where NY Ranks Among Top States To Raise Family, New Report Says

New York is among the best US states to raise a family, according to a new report.

It ranks as the third-best state in the nation to settle down with a family, according to a report from Wallethub released on Monday, Jan. 9.

In order to rank the states, the report measures them across five dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.

Out of all the states in the US, New York ranks:

Second for family fun;

Sixth for affordability;

Ninth for health and safety;

14th for education and child care;

46th for socio-economics.

Although the state ranked near the top overall, it ranked near the bottom of the list for the availability of affordable housing, landing at the 48th spot.

However, it ranked near the top of the list for the lowest amount of infant deaths, landing at 5th in the nation.

Professor of Sociology Alicia Bonaparte said that settling down in an area with plenty of social opportunities is key to success when raising a family.

"Families’ primary roles are socialization; therefore, I think that families settle in places that adequately suit their immediate and future needs of socializing their children and preparing them to navigate their social world," she said.

Those interested in learning more about the report can do so by clicking here.

