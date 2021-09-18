Here's Where NY Ranks Among State's With Most Fatal Animal Attacks

New York has ranked among the 10 states with the most fatal animal attacks over a 20-year period, according to a new report.

From 1999 to 2019, 124 people were killed in animal attacks in New York, according to researchers with Outforia.com. This made New York the state with the 10th highest number of fatal animal attacks.

Texas reportedly had the largest number of fatal animal attacks during this period, with 520.

Delaware, North Dakota and Rhode Island were the only three states that had zero fatal animal attacks reported, researchers said.

Researchers said the animal the accounted for the largest number of fatal attacks in the US in the past 50 years was the brown bear.

Brown bears killed 70 people in the US in the past 50 years, according to the report.

