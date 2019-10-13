Contact Us
Here's Where Commute For Greater NYC Area Ranks Among Worst 50 In Nation

Valerie Musson
New York City ranks among the worst in the country when it comes to commute times.
New York City ranks among the worst in the country when it comes to commute times. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The greater New York City area ranks worst in the country when it comes to commute times.

Virtually all drivers have found themselves caught in rush hour traffic at some point or another, but Business Insider compiled a list of 50 areas that have the worst commute times based on data from the 2017 American Community Survey .

According to the report, those who have long commutes to and from work tend to pay more for gas, get less sleep, have more fat and even report lower levels of happiness than people with shorter commutes.

Cities from all over the country have made the list, but the area that ranked the worst is the Greater New York area.

With an average commute time of 37 minutes, Greater New York is said to have the longest commutes in the country. One main reason for this, according to the report, is that a huge portion of commuters don’t live in New York City.

“Over 1.6 million people come to Manhattan from another county every day,” says Business Insider. “With most New Yorkers taking the crumbling subway to work, getting to the office in New York isn't always a breeze.”

To view the full list of rankings of the cities with the worst commutes, click here .

