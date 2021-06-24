Here's When To Watch Last Supermoon Of 2021

The first full moon of the summer, which is also known as the Strawberry Moon, will also be the last supermoon of the year.

According to NASA, June’s first full moon will become completely full at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, and it will "moonrise" fully in the east at 8:53 p.m. on Thursday night.

The full moon will appear through Saturday, June 26. This will be the second and last supermoon of the year.

Supermoons occur when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee. In turn, the moon looks slightly bigger and brighter since it's closer to the Earth than usual.

NASA said that the term "supermoon"’ was coined by the astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and refers to either a new or full moon that occurs within 90 percent of perigee, its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.

Under this definition, in a typical year, there can be three or four full supermoons in a row and three or four new supermoons in a row.”

