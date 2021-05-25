Here's When To Watch First Total Lunar Eclipse In Two Years

In a potentially special event -- if viewing conditions cooperate -- the “Super Flower Blood Moon,” the first eclipse of the decade, will bring the moon closest to the Earth that it's been in at least two years.

On Wednesday, May 26, the lunar eclipse will begin at 7:11 a.m. and end at 7:26 a.m., but will be partially visible from 5:45 a.m. to 8:52 a.m. along the East Coast.

According to NASA, over several hours, the Moon will pass through Earth's shadow, causing it to darken and usually become reddish in color.

The full moon is called the "flower" moon in May because it's when flowers blossom across North America, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Lunar eclipses take place when the Moon is full and near its closest point to Earth in orbit. The last one was on Jan. 21, 2019. Another partial lunar eclipse is expected in November.

"The red color comes from sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere – a ring of light created by all the sunrises and sunsets happening around our planet at that time,” officials said.

“Because of the reddish color, a lunar eclipse is often called a ‘blood moon,’” they added. “Just how red it will look is hard to predict, but dust in the atmosphere can have an effect.”

Officials noted that, unlike solar eclipses, one can safely view a lunar eclipse safely, and should be at least partly visible anywhere on the planet’s night side.

People who live in western North America, western South America, eastern Asia, and Oceania, will have the best view of the "Flower Blood Moon," officials said.

“In the U.S., those who are located east of the Mississippi will experience a partial lunar eclipse before the moon sets below the horizon,” according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

You can see when the lunar eclipse will be at its peak in your hometown by checking here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.