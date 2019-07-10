Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Tarrytown Native Awarded Nobel Prize
Lifestyle

Here's When Legoland New York Will Open In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Legoland will open in Goshen in Orange County on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Legoland will open in Goshen in Orange County on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Video Credit: Legoland New York

It's going to be a “bricktastic” day filled with fireworks, hotdogs, barbecues and Legos in the Hudson Valley.

Legoland New York will hold its grand opening in Orange County on Saturday, July 4, 2020 on Route 17 in Goshen. The park will include a theme park and hotel when it opens its gates next summer.

Annual passes to the park are currently on sale at $120, while single-day tickets will start at around $63, Merlin Entertainments announced. In total, the park is expected to house more than 15,000 Lego models, dozens of rides, shows and attractions. There will also be themed “lands” based on certain Lego brands.

“Ride components, such as the track for our Dragon coaster, are arriving in Goshen to be installed. Our Lego models – more than 15,000 of them – are being shipped to our site from Merlin Magic Making workshops all over the world. This is truly a global effort, with thousands of people working together to build the ultimate Lego theme park destination here in the Hudson Valley.””

Parks will include “Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego Ninjago World, Lego Castle, Lego City, Lego Pirates and Miniland.” The hotel will feature similarly-themed rooms.

"The Fourth of July means family, and at Legoland theme parks, families can ride, climb, play, learn and build together," Legoland New York spokesman Matt Besterman said. "At the same time, kids can celebrate their own independence by riding their first roller coaster, the Dragon, or driving their first car at  Legoland Driving School.

“Our park is in high gear and we’re on track for opening,” Legoland New York Senior Divisional Director John Ussher added. “Buildings are going up, concrete is being poured and construction is buzzing across our site.

