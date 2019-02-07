Here's The Worst Time To Travel In NY Area During July 4th Holiday, New Report Says

Fourth of July weekend is undoubtedly known as one of the busiest travel times of the year.

In fact, this year’s Fourth of July travel volume is expected to rise 4.1 percent over last year’s, with an extra 1.9 million people planning to embark on a road trip.

“As Independence Day approaches, it’s time for the much-loved family road trip and this year will be one for the record books, with more Americans than ever planning vacations,” said Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA Travel. “This holiday builds on the strong travel demand seen for Memorial Day, and with schools now out of session across the country, families coast to coast are eager to travel.”

Though travelers will likely spend more time on the road, taking some time to inform yourself of the busiest travel times in your area can help you beat the traffic and enjoy some extra fun in the sun.

Wednesday, July 3 is expected to be the busiest day for people hitting the road, according to global mobility analytics company, INRIX. Across New York, the worst time to travel is anticipated to be between 1:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Areas throughout the central United States are expected to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. However, storms may also occur before and after this time frame.

In addition to inclement weather, drivers traveling during rush hours may face delays as much as four times a normal commute.

"On Wednesday, thunderstorms could disrupt ground and air travel from portions of eastern Texas northward into the Midwest,” said AccuWeather Meteorology Intern Alex DaSilva. “This could potentially impact major hubs such as Chicago O-Hare and Dallas Fort-Worth International.”

Overall, nationwide delays are expected to increase by about 9 percent.

“With record-level travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays around our major metros,” said Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Although travel times are expected to nominally increase throughout the week, hands down, Wednesday afternoon will be the worst time to be on the road.”

