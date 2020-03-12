Here's The Beef: McDonald's Debuts Two New Types Of Big Macs

McDonald’s family of sandwiches is getting a little bigger with two new additions.

The famed Big Mac is getting a little brother and a big brother in the form of their new offerings: Little Mac and Double Big Mac.

The Little Mac is similar to a traditional cheeseburger, with a sampling of McDonald’s “Special Sauce.” The Double Mac features four patties, three buns, cheese, onions, pickles and “Special Sauce.”

McDonald’s said that the Little Mac will cost $2.29 and the Double Big Mac will cost consumers $5.49. Both will be available for a limited time. A regular Big Mac includes two patties and costs approximately $4 each.

The Little Mac and Double Big Mac will be available beginning on Wednesday, March 11.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has released different sizes of its most popular burger, doing so 2017 and 2018, with menu items, dubbed the Mac Jr. and a Grand Mac both years.

“The Big Mac is more than a burger — over the past 50 years it has become an international icon and a consistent favorite for our fans,” Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu Innovation for McDonald's said. “From the perfect amount of our legendary Special Sauce, to the crunch of our crisp lettuce and the juiciness of our 100 percent pure beef patties, customers know and love the unmistakable flavor of the Big Mac.

"We’re excited to give them new ways to enjoy the burger they love and satisfy fan cravings of all sizes with three delicious Big Mac options.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.