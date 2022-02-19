Here's Percentage Of Americans Living Paycheck To Paycheck, New Study Reveals

A new report has revealed the percentage of Americans who are living paycheck to paycheck.

As of this past December, 61 percent of the population in the United States was living paycheck to paycheck, according to a collaborative report from PYMNTS and LendingClub.

According to the February report, that's an increase of 7 percent compared to May.

CNBC reported that rising wages have been unable to keep up with the increasing cost of living.

The LendingClub report also found that 54 percent of Baby Boomers and seniors in the study reported that they were living paycheck to paycheck.

