Here's How, Where You Can Get A Free Treat On National Donut Day

National Donut Day (yes, it’s real!) is just around the corner, so get ready to enjoy a day of indulgence with a free donut from Dunkin’ Donuts.

On Friday, June 7, the breakfast chain will offer guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage at participating locations.

From classic glazed to Boston Kreme, chocolate sprinkled, strawberry frosted and more, National Donut Day is every dessert-lover’s dream come true.

Throughout the day, DD will be active on social media to “help fans enjoy some time in celebration and appreciation of donuts with special content.” This includes a Facebook invitation where fans can RSVP to the occasion and use the hashtag #DunkOut to share their treats and enjoy some downtime, or “dunking out.”

For more information about National Donut Day, click here .

