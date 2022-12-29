Here's How To Get Tickets For Billy Joel's Newly-Rescheduled Madison Square Garden Concert

Fans can still get tickets for Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden show, as the concert that was set to take place last week will now be held in the spring.

The concert, which was scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19, will now take place on June 2, the singer announced on Sunday, Dec. 18.

“Billy Joel is under strict doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection and as a result, his concert scheduled for Monday, December 19th at Madison Square Garden is postponed to Friday, June 2nd," the announcement reads. "We understand the inconvenience this causes everyone who purchased tickets, and we apologize for this unexpected circumstance.”

Joel, who grew up on Long Island, said he was disappointed to learn the show couldn't go forward as scheduled and apologized to fans that the decision was announced so close to when the concert was set to start.

"I look forward to seeing you in the New Year," he said.

For those in the market for tickets for the 8 p.m. concert, Ticketmaster lists prices ranging from $151 up to more than $1,000 for seats closer to the stage.

