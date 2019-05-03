HBO Series Featuring Mark Ruffalo Back On Location In Area

Wow, Hollywood stars seem to be all over the Hudson Valley and beyond these days with numerous movies and mini-series filming in the area.

On Thursday, May 2, hunky Mark Ruffalo was back in the area filming his upcoming HBO mini-series "I Know This Much Is True." This time in the Town of Poughkeepsie near Wappingers Falls at the 9 Mall plaza.

There was no word if the crew and stars would be back Friday. But, if you missed this round, you might be able to catch a peek of the stars when they film a huge 1920 part of the series on Mount Carmel Place in the City of Poughkeepsie sometime in August.

Besides Ruffalo, the six-episode series co-stars Kathryn Hahn, Rosie O’Donnell, Juliette Lewis, and Ulster County resident, and Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo.

The series is based on the book of the same name by author Wally Lamb that spans several generations, calling for multiple set changes.

The mini-series is set to be released in 2020.

Spot a star or a have a role? Let Daily Voice know.

