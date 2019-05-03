Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car On Route 9W In Rockland
Lifestyle

HBO Series Featuring Mark Ruffalo Back On Location In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Wow, Hollywood stars seem to be all over the Hudson Valley and beyond these days with numerous movies and mini-series filming in the area.

On Thursday, May 2, hunky Mark Ruffalo was back in the area filming his upcoming HBO mini-series "I Know This Much Is True." This time in the Town of Poughkeepsie near Wappingers Falls at the 9 Mall plaza.

There was no word if the crew and stars would be back Friday. But, if you missed this round, you might be able to catch a peek of the stars when they film a huge 1920 part of the series on Mount Carmel Place in the City of Poughkeepsie sometime in August.

Besides Ruffalo, the six-episode series co-stars Kathryn Hahn, Rosie O’Donnell, Juliette Lewis, and Ulster County resident, and Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo.

The series is based on the book of the same name by author Wally Lamb that spans several generations, calling for multiple set changes.

The mini-series is set to be released in 2020.

Spot a star or a have a role? Let Daily Voice know.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.