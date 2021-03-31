HBO Series Featuring Array Of Hollywood Stars Filming In Hudson Valley

Star watchers will want to be on the lookout for Hollywood A-listers as a number of new movies begin filming in the Hudson Valley this spring, including a new HBO mini-series.

“White House Plumbers” a five-part HBO limited series, starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux will begin filming in Orange County, in Newburgh, in May, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

Set in the early 1970s, the series will tell the true story of former President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal that led to his resignation.

Harrelson is slated to play CIA officer E. Howard Hunt and Theroux will portray G. Gordon Liddy.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission, which is working with several production companies on upcoming films in the area, said they have already helped the production with locations, casting, crew referrals, and picture cars from the sixties and seventies.

Recent work in the Mid-Hudson Valley region includes Ben Stiller’s “Severance” from Apple TV+ with Patricia Clarkson, Christopher Walken, and John Turturo, said Laurent Rejto, of the Hudson Valley Film Commission,

Other upcoming productions include Darren Aronofksy’s “The Whale” with Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau is also in production with more than a dozen local crew members, Rejto said.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission is also working with many HBO projects, including “Pretty Little Liars,” “Succession,” and “The Gilded Age."

In addition to the above mentioned, the film commission is also currently working with 12 smaller films, specifically by trying to find ideal locations and referring crew, cast, and vendors.

