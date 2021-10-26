HBO Max Previews New Show Filmed In Hudson Valley

Locals will have great fun checking out all the familiar local spots in the upcoming new trailer for a series that has spent plenty of time filming in the Hudson Valley.

The series, "The Sex Lives Of College Girls," created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, is now showing its trailer on HBO Max.

The series, which filmed a large part of its production in Dutchess County, at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, tells the story of four college roommates at New England's prestigious -- and fictitious -- Essex College.

Check out the trailer and see how many local spots, or even people you know who appear in it.

But "Sex Lives," is just the beginning of films and series that were filmed in the area that will be out soon.

According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, the area made more than $48,380,000 in 2021, which breaks the annual record of $46-million set in 2019, from local filming.

In addition, a dozen projects have either started up or are in consideration for the fourth quarter of this year, they added.

Some of the hot projects include the shows like "The White House Plumbers," "Life and Beth," and "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," the commission said.

Companies working in the area included Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max, as well as smaller indie films.

"The Sex Lives of College Girls," airs on Thursday, Nov. 18 on HBO Max and stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Leighton, and Alya Chanelle Scott.

And, lastly, if you want to get in on the film-making action, "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" is currently hiring extras and actors to work on their project.

If interested, register at tinyurl.com/pllhvc to be considered for work.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.