Having A Stroke Can Happen To Anyone At Any Time, CDC Warns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is sharing a warning about the potential for anyone at any time to be afflicted by a stroke.

Strokes are considered the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. A person’s risk of having a random stroke is dependent on a number of factors including undiagnosed high blood pressure, unknown family history and more.

American actor Luke Perry died of complications following a massive ischemic stroke. The incident occurred in his Sherman Oaks, California home on Feb. 27.

After Perry suffered from a second stroke, his family decided to remove him from life support, and he passed away from complications on March 4 at just 52 years of age.

Even if you feel as though you’re in good health, it’s important to understand how to determine and minimize your risk for a stroke.

For example, according to the CDC, eating foods low in saturated fats, trans fat and cholesterol can help reduce your stroke risk. Similarly, incorporating more fresh fruits, vegetables and fiber-rich foods into your diet can have similar preventative effects.

Avoiding tobacco products, limiting alcohol consumption and getting enough physical activity is also known to help reduce a person’s stroke risk.

Ultimately, the CDC maintains that up to 80 percent of strokes in the United States are preventable. By making an effort to stay healthy and being proactive about your lifestyle habits, you can minimize your risk of having a stroke as well.

