Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes About Martha Stewart In New Dust-Up Of Celebs With Hudson Valley Ties

Gwyneth Paltrow made a joke about Martha Stewart in her company's new holiday gift guide video.

The celebrities each have ties to Northern Westchester County, as Stewart is a resident of the Bedford hamlet of Katonah and Paltrow previously lived in the Lewisboro hamlet of Waccabuc.

In the commercial, which was posted to YouTube on Thursday, Nov. 17, Paltrow playfully walks viewers through the ways that her lifestyle brand, "Goop," brings its holiday gift guide to life.

The video concludes with Paltrow picking up the phone and the man on the other end informing her that Martha Stewart is on the line.

"Guys, I gotta take this," she tells the viewer.

"It sounds urgent," the man on the phone says.

According to Page Six, Stewart previously criticized Paltrow back in 2014, telling Net-a-Porter’s Porter magazine she believes Paltrow "needs to be quiet" and was trying to be like Stewart.

Page Six reported that a source at Goop said the new commercial is a nod to the previous controversy between the two, adding that Paltrow is a fan of Stewart.

