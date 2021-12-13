Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Geminids Meteor Shower Peaks This Week: Here's When To Watch

Nicole Valinote
Geminids meteor shower
Geminids meteor shower Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/Asim Patel

It's almost the peak time to view the Geminids meteor shower, with hundreds of meteors set to blaze across the night sky. 

Skyandtelescope.org reported that the meteor shower is set to peak between the night of Monday, Dec. 13, and the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Up to 120 meteors could be visible each hour from a perfectly dark area, the website said. 

NASA reported that the meteor shower will be active until Friday, Dec. 17, but the best time to view it is during the peak.

Since the moon will be nearly 80 percent full during the peak, it may be a bit harder to see the meteors, NASA said. 

However, the moon is expected to set around 2 a.m., which leaves several hours for better viewing.

