Geminids Meteor Shower Peaks This Week: Here's When To Watch

It's almost the peak time to view the Geminids meteor shower, with hundreds of meteors set to blaze across the night sky.

Skyandtelescope.org reported that the meteor shower is set to peak between the night of Monday, Dec. 13, and the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Up to 120 meteors could be visible each hour from a perfectly dark area, the website said.

NASA reported that the meteor shower will be active until Friday, Dec. 17, but the best time to view it is during the peak.

Since the moon will be nearly 80 percent full during the peak, it may be a bit harder to see the meteors, NASA said.

However, the moon is expected to set around 2 a.m., which leaves several hours for better viewing.

