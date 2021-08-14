From Baby Twins To Moms In Their 30s, Two Movies Filming In Area Are Holding Casting Calls

From baby twins to moms in their 30s, two movies filming in the Hudson Valley are looking for actors.

HBO's "White House Plumbers" is looking for Caucasian twin babies 6-12 months old for a small scene filming in Dutchess County on Thursday, Aug. 19, in Dover Plains, said the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

The babies would portray Howard Hunt's grandchild in the scene.

Hunt is portrayed by mega-star Woody Harrelson in the film based on the Watergate break-in and the downfall of a president.

If your twins fit the bill, send the name of parent, name of children, phone number, email, and photo to filmcommission@me.com.

Moving up in age, a short film called "Javelina," filming in Southwest Dutchess in Beacon will hold auditions on Saturday, Sept. 4, for the film which will be shot from Friday, Oct. 8 to Sunday, Oct. 10.

They are looking to cast four parts ranging in all ages.

The parts include the lead which is a young girl between the ages of 10 to 12.

The character, named Ellie, is quiet, thoughtful, imaginative, and loves to be outdoors in nature.

Producers also looking to cast:

Ellie's little brother who should be between the ages of 8 to 10

Their mother who should be in her 30s to 40s and is a preschool teacher

Their father is also in his 30s to 40s and is fun and adventurous.

If any of these parts sound like you, send your resume (basic info, any acting credits) and headshots (can be from a cell phone) to javelinashort@gmail.com.

