Breaking News: 19-Year-Old Charged In Sexual Assault At Area College
Frank Pepe's Retains Ranking As America's Best Pizzeria

Joe Lombardi
A white clam pizza pie from Frank Pepe's Pizzaria.
A white clam pizza pie from Frank Pepe's Pizzaria. Photo Credit: Facebook

Look who's No. 1.

Again.

For the second straight year, Frank Pepe's, with locations in Fairfield and Westchester, has finished first on Daily Meal's list of the 101 best pizzerias in America.

Frank Pepe's, with 11 restaurants in the Northeast, is known for its coal-fired Napoletana-style pies. Pepe's signature white clam pizza is shown in the photo above.

Frank Pepe's Fairfield County locations are in Fairfield and Danbury. The Westchester restaurant is in Yonkers. There are also restaurants in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The first restaurant opened in New Haven in 1925.

"This is a bucket list destination, one you’ll have to make a pilgrimage to if you want to discuss the topic of America's best pizza with any authority," Daily Meal writes of Frank Pepe's. "The pizzas here are quintessential New Haven: oblong, just a little charred, thin-crusted, chewy, coal-fired and irresistibly delicious."

Click here to read the Daily Meal rankings.

