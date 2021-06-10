Former Hudson Valley Resident Looking For Love On 'The Bachelorette'

A former Northern Westchester resident is making a splash on a favorite TV show and has social media chattering about just who he is and where he came from.

David Scott, a 2011 graduate of Walter Panas High School in Crompond who grew up in Cortlandt, is one of the 29 male contestants on the new season of “The Bachelorette."

Scott who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, for work, is busy competing for the hand of this season's bachelorette, Katie Thurston, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager.

The new season was filmed in New Mexico and kicked off on Monday, June 7. The season runs throughout the summer.

According to his show bio, he graduated from St. Bonaventure University and works as a technical product specialist at Dell in Nashville.

His favorite food is New York City pizza because it will always feel and taste like home to him, and he is “looking for a woman who is intelligent and driven to succeed."

He was also on the soccer and debate teams at Panas and his favorite boy band is 'N Sync.

What's he looking for in a woman? His bio says: “He is extremely attracted to women who exude a quiet confidence! Synchronicity in life is of the utmost importance for David, and he hopes to find a partner that is as passionate about building a successful life, both professionally and romantically, as he is."

His bio went on to say: “David wants a wife who will be proud to stand next to him for the rest of their lives, and he hopes to find that with the Bachelorette!”

Fingers crossed Scott gets the final rose.

The show airs at 8 p.m. on Mondays on ABC.

