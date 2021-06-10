Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Body Of 35-Year-Old Man Recovered In Hudson River, Police Say
Lifestyle

Former Hudson Valley Resident Looking For Love On 'The Bachelorette'

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
David Scott of Cortlandt is starring on 'The Bachelorette.'
David Scott of Cortlandt is starring on 'The Bachelorette.' Photo Credit: dscott530/Instagram

A former Northern Westchester resident is making a splash on a favorite TV show and has social media chattering about just who he is and where he came from.

David Scott, a 2011 graduate of Walter Panas High School in Crompond who grew up in Cortlandt, is one of the 29 male contestants on the new season of “The Bachelorette."

Scott who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, for work, is busy competing for the hand of this season's bachelorette, Katie Thurston, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager.

The new season was filmed in New Mexico and kicked off on Monday, June 7. The season runs throughout the summer.

According to his show bio, he graduated from St. Bonaventure University and works as a technical product specialist at Dell in Nashville.

His favorite food is New York City pizza because it will always feel and taste like home to him, and he is “looking for a woman who is intelligent and driven to succeed."

He was also on the soccer and debate teams at Panas and his favorite boy band is 'N Sync. 

What's he looking for in a woman? His bio says: “He is extremely attracted to women who exude a quiet confidence! Synchronicity in life is of the utmost importance for David, and he hopes to find a partner that is as passionate about building a successful life, both professionally and romantically, as he is."

His bio went on to say: “David wants a wife who will be proud to stand next to him for the rest of their lives, and he hopes to find that with the Bachelorette!”

Fingers crossed Scott gets the final rose. 

The show airs at 8 p.m. on Mondays on ABC. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.