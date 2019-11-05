Feel Like A Popeyes Chicken Sandwich? 'Sold-Out' Sensation Returns To Area Stores

National Sandwich Day was a celebratory one for some thanks to the return of Popeyes’ chicken sandwiches.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the chicken sandwich, which went viral on social media and sold out nationally over the summer, returned on Sunday, Nov. 3 to Popeyes locations nationwide, including in the region.

There were reports of long lines at locations in New York and Connecticut.

Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich took the nation by storm when it was introduced earlier this year, leading to lines snaking out the doors of the fast-food restaurants and drive-thru lines that spanned into area streets, causing traffic problems in some areas.

The sandwich was such a hot item that in August, the company announced that it sold out.

Popeyes chicken sandwiches are returning to area restaurants.

"The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following its launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations," a Popeyes spokesperson said at the time. "In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

Popeyes says the product is now "back for good" after selling out due to "unprecedented demand." The popularity of the chicken sandwich led to a social media battle between Popeyes and other fast-food restaurants, with each taking jabs at one another.

