Farmer's Market Approved For Greenburgh Town Hall Parking Lot

Have a green thumb?

Lawmakers in Greenburgh have approved a new resolution that will bring a weekly farmer’s market to the heart of the town, right in the parking lot of the Town Hall.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said that from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on every Thursday between Aug. 5 and Oct. 28.

Feiner noted that Greenburgh was the first community in Westchester to have a farmer’s market - on East Hartsdale near the Hartsdale train station - which began more than 30 years ago.

Since then, markets have been popping up across Westchester and surrounding counties.

Feiner noted that the East Hartsdale Avenue farmer’s market will continue to operate. The Town Hall market will be chaired by Town Clerk Judith Beville, who has been in charge of the committee overseeing the implementation of the new market.

