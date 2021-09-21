Contact Us
Eatery Offers People Place To 'Get Their Grub On' At New Rockland Locale

Nicole Valinote
A dish served at Grub By Waree
A dish served at Grub By Waree Photo Credit: Sing Z. / Yelp

A popular Hudson Valley restaurant that specializes in Asian fusion cuisine is opening a brand-new location.

Rockland County's Grub By Waree moved to its new location in West Nyack. The restaurant is now located at 719 West Nyack Road. 

The restaurant's previous location closed on Thursday, Sept. 16, as the owners prepared to open the new space. 

The owners said the menu is influenced by Thai, Malaysian, Indonesian, Chinese and American cuisine. 

"Super tasty food," Anna Z., of Waldwick, New Jersey, wrote in a Yelp review of the restaurant.  "The Tom Kha Soup is a perfectly spiced coconut soup for a cold day. I got the vegetarian option and I appreciated how much tofu and vegetables were in the soup. I finished the whole bowl. Mango cheesecake was light and creamy and the restaurant makes it themselves!"

Learn more about Grub on the restaurant's website.

