Don't Stop Her Now: Watch This American Idol Star From Hudson Valley Cover Queen

A breakout "American Idol" star from Northern Westchester will be advancing to the next round of the iconic show after impressing celebrity judges with an impassioned performance of a popular Queen song.

Kaylin Hedges, a 15-year-old from Pound Ridge who made her first appearance on the show on Sunday, Feb. 26, again performed on an episode that aired on Monday, April 3.

During this second appearance, she performed a cover of Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" as a duet with fellow contestant Tyson Venegas as part of the show's Hollywood Week Duets.

Because Hedges earned a platinum ticket after her first performance, she was able to skip the first round of the duets and perform with Venegas, who also won a platinum ticket from his earlier appearance.

The pair seemed to strike gold with their rendition of the song, as celebrity judge Katy Perry was left with chills from the performance. Her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were also moved by the duet and they ultimately all decided that Hedges and Venegas would move on to the show's "Showstoppers" round.

This next appearance is scheduled to air on both Sunday, April 9, and Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

During her first appearance on the show, Hedges impressed the three celebrity judges with a rendition of "I'm Already There" by Lonestar, which she sang in honor of her dad, who serves in the army and is often deployed overseas.

After the performance, the judges then surprised Hedges by bringing her father into the room, which prompted an emotional reunion before she then found out she would be receiving a platinum ticket.

Hedges and Venegas' performance of "Don't Stop Me Now" can be viewed by clicking here.

