Discounts On Cones, Cups: Here's When Carvel Will Cut Prices To Mark 85th Anniversary

If you head on over to Carvel for the ice cream franchise’s 85th-anniversary celebration this week, you will get an added treat.

You can enjoy your favorite flavor at a lower price.

Carvel will be offering its signature soft-serve junior cups and cones for just 85 cents apiece at participating locations.

But don’t worry — if you can’t make it on Thursday, May 2 for celebration day -- you can still stop by on any Wednesday to take advantage of the chain’s weekly BOGO deal: guests can get a free classic soft serve sundae with the purchase of another, and no coupon is required.

Founded by Tom Carvel, the franchise is best known for its wide variety of soft-serve ice creams as well as ice cream cakes, bars and sandwiches.

Tom Carvel’s ice cream truck broke down in 1934, leading to the discovery of the market potential for soft-serve treats. After selling his remaining stock, much of which was melted, Carvel began making and selling soft-serve ice creams and other novelties.

By 1949, Carvel started to franchise the brand and had opened 50 stores by the early 1950s.

Carvel has been considered as one of the most recognizable names in the frozen dessert industry ever since.

