Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Crash That Caused Route 9W Closure
Lifestyle

Did You See Them? J-Lo, A-Rod Spotted At Palisades Mall

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Jennifer Lopez Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Alex Rodriguez during his playing days. Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons
The Palisades Mall in West Nyack. Photo Credit: Facebook

New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez and new finance Jennifer Lopez gave shoppers in the area a surprise when they were spotted at the Palisades Mall in West Nyack.

Lopez and the former Yankee third baseman were the centers of attention on Tuesday, March 26 as J-Lo filmed a scene for her new film, “Hustlers,” which is shooting in the area.

Rodriguez, now a TV analyst, later took off to the West Coast for MLB’s opening day, which is scheduled for Thursday, March 28, according to a social media post.

While filming, shoppers and passersby could be seen shooting cell phone footage and taking pictures of the power couple, who were with their children.

In an Instagram story, Rodriguez spoke from the set, highlighting Lopez’s first day of work on the upcoming movie.

According to reports, A-Rod was a surprise to Lopez, showing up on the day of her shoot in Rockland County unannounced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.