Did You See Them? J-Lo, A-Rod Spotted At Palisades Mall

New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez and new finance Jennifer Lopez gave shoppers in the area a surprise when they were spotted at the Palisades Mall in West Nyack.

Lopez and the former Yankee third baseman were the centers of attention on Tuesday, March 26 as J-Lo filmed a scene for her new film, “Hustlers,” which is shooting in the area.

Rodriguez, now a TV analyst, later took off to the West Coast for MLB’s opening day, which is scheduled for Thursday, March 28, according to a social media post.

While filming, shoppers and passersby could be seen shooting cell phone footage and taking pictures of the power couple, who were with their children.

In an Instagram story, Rodriguez spoke from the set, highlighting Lopez’s first day of work on the upcoming movie.

According to reports, A-Rod was a surprise to Lopez, showing up on the day of her shoot in Rockland County unannounced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.