‘Daddy Do-Overs': 1.3M Plastic Surgery Procedures Performed On Men, New Report Says

It’s no secret that plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures have experienced a popularity spike in recent years. However, new data shows that men are going under the knife in a procedure that has been dubbed, the “daddy do-over.”

The daddy do-over generally consists of liposuction of the chest, abs and flanks (sides and back). According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, more than 1.3 million of these operations were performed on individuals who identify as male in 2018 — an increase of 29 percent since 2000.

The research suggests that while not all who get the procedure are confirmed fathers, many may be experiencing the effects of ‘dad bod’ and aim to change it.

“For women, they are obviously experiencing the physical changes that come with pregnancy and having a baby, but for men, it’s more about the change in lifestyle that having children brings, as well as the typical factors that come with aging,” Dr. Alan Matarasso, president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, told the New York Post . “At around age 35, fat distribution in both genders changes. Even if your weight stays the same. Being a parent exacerbates it.”

Of course, there’s no “right” or “wrong” body shape, size or composition; rather, the spike in mens’ procedures may be indicative of a lowering of what many consider a social or societal stigma. After all, everyone deserves to have a body they feel comfortable with. According to the report, the most popular types of procedures for men include injectibles (toxins and fillers), breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tucks, rhinoplasty (nose jobs) and eyelid surgery.

Matarasso also notes that the major lifestyle change that comes with parenting can also be attributed to the increase in cosmetic treatments.

“After having kids, your life changes,” Matarasso says. ”Maybe you used to go play basketball every Sunday and burn 1,000 calories and now you’re at the Central Park Zoo on Sunday instead. Without those basketball Sundays, you could gain a pound a month and it becomes harder and harder to lose it later in life. Some of my patients won’t even put on a T-shirt. They tell me they feel like they have a B-cup. That’s why we’re calling it the ‘daddy do-over.’ ”

For now, there’s no telling where the future of cosmetic surgery is headed, regardless of sex/gender.

