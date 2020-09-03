COVID-19: Will You Get A Coronavirus Vaccine? Here's Percentage Who Said Yes In New Survey

Based on a survey of 20,000 worldwide conducted by the World Economic Forum, about three-quarters of people say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if one was available.
Do you plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?
-
Definitely yes
33%
-
Definitely no
33%
-
Probably will
13%
-
Probably won't
8%
-
Undecided
13%
Among that 74 percent, 37 percent "strongly agree" that they will get a vaccine, while 37 percent somewhat agree.
In the United States, 67 percent of those polled would get an inoculation against COVID-19 if one were available.
The most common concern amongst those who had trepidations about a vaccine were possible side effects.
Except for the U.S., all of the countries most willing to take a vaccine are those that have been hardest-hit by the virus:
- In China, 94 percent of those polled saying that they would take a vaccine;
- 88 percent of Brazillians polled would take a vaccinet;
- in Australia, 88 percent of those polled would take a vaccine;
- and in India, 87 percent would submit to a vaccine.
Only 54 percent of polled Russians would take a vaccine.
Runners-up for citizenries least willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine are Poland, with 56 percent of those polled saying that they wouldget a vaccination; Hungary, with 56 percent indicating that they would take a vaccine; and France, with only 59 percent of participants willing.
The study also polled participants on whether they thought that a vaccine would become available before the end of the calendar year.
Among the most optimistic of citizenries polled was that of China, where 87 percent of those polled thought a vaccine would be available before 2021.
Of Saudi Arabian and Argentinian participants 75 and 74 percent of those polled respectively thought that a vaccine would be available before 2021.
Globally, participants had a more desolate outlook; only 41 percent of the 20,000 polled thought that a vaccine would be available before the year's end.
Participants in the United States fell below the national average, with only 34 percent having faith in a 2020 vaccine.
