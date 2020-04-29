COVID-19: Video Shows Hospital Staffers Applaud Area Woman's Release After Month-Long Battle

A heartwarming moment happened at a Hudson Valley hospital amid the darkness of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Orange County resident Marcia Clawson, 85, of Middletown, was admitted to the Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation in Goshen on Wednesday, March 25 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Nearly a month later, the hospital released a video of Clawson’s release, which included a standing ovation from hospital workers as she was wheeled out of the facility with a sign that said "# 1" and balloon on Friday, April 24.

Orange County officials said that having been given a clean bill of health after the COVID-19 scare, “Marcia will return home after being cared for by Valley View’s team who happily serenaded her as she left the facility. We are happy to share her inspirational story.”

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus also chimed in, saying that he “commends the Valley View staff for the extraordinary care that they are providing residents like Marcia during the COVID-19 crisis. We are all happy that Marcia is back at home recovering,”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.