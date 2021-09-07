COVID-19: True Delta Wave Has Not Yet Hit Northeast, Former FDA Commissioner Says

The "true delta wave" has not hit the Northeast yet, and it will arrive sometime after Labor Day weekend, former United States Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

Gottlieb said in an interview with CNBC on Friday, Sept. 3, that he thinks the jump in delta variant cases in the Northeast that has since decreased was a warning for another spike in cases that will hit the region.

He predicted that gatherings during Labor Day weekend and children returning to school will lead to cases increasing once again.

Gottlieb recommended that schools increase the frequency of COVID testing and use other safety measures like masks to prevent transmission of the virus.

Gottlieb is also a Pfizer board member and previously told CNBC that he believes the vaccine could be approved for emergency use for children between the ages of 5 and 11 in late fall or early winter.

