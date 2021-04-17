COVID-19: This Vacation Destination Offering Vaccinations To Visitors In Push To Lure Tourists

If you are dreaming of the white sands of the Maldives Islands and don't have a COVID-19 vaccine, no problem. The island is offering travelers vaccinations on arrival.

In an interview on CNBC on Wednesday, April 14, the country's Tourism Minister Abdulla Mausoom told the network that the offer is part of its "3V" initiative aimed at drawing tourists to the hard-hit island resort located southwest of Sri Lanka and India.

The strategy, Mausoom said, is to "visit, vaccinate, and vacation."

Currently, visitors to the islands must provide a negative polymerase chain reaction test and proof of hotel booking to be allowed to enter.

On Friday, April 16, the country announced all visitors will not have to self-quarantine if 60 percent of the island's population have received two vaccination shots.

The Maldives, renowned for its pristine waters, and sparkling white beaches is heavily dependent on its tourism industry, CNBC said.

Around 67 percent of its gross domestic product is derived directly from tourism.

The tourism minister did not provide a date for the visitor vaccine rollout but did say it was a priority.

