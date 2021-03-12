COVID-19: Taking Aspirin Regularly May Help Prevent Infection, New Study Says

Waiting to get a vaccine?

In the meantime, there may be something already in your cupboard that could prevent you from becoming infected with COVID-19, according to a new study.

Those who took a low dose of aspirin on a regular basis were 29 percent less likely to become infected, according to research conducted in Israel.

Data from about 10,000 people who were tested for COVID between Feb. 1, 2020, and June 30, 2020 was evaluated and published in the Federation of European Biochemical Societies Journal, which also determined that "aspirin use is associated with better outcomes among COVID‐19 positive patients.

"We hypothesized that aspirin use for primary cardiovascular disease prevention might have a protective effect on COVID‐19 susceptibility and disease duration," the report says.

Prof. Eli Magen from the Barzilai Medical Center, who led the study, said the results are preliminary but seem "very promising."

Click here to see the FEBS findings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.