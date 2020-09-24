COVID-19: Study Shows How Many More Young Americans Are Now Living With Parents Amid Pandemic

The number of those between 18 and 29 living with their parents since the onset COVID-19 is at a higher rate than during the Great Depression, according to an analysis of census data conducted by Pew Research.

As of July, 52 percent of youths in this age range, or 26.6 million individuals, are living with one or both of their parents, up from 47 percent in February.

The number of young people living with their parents grew in all demographics, according to the analysis.

Of those between the ages of 18 and 24, 71 percent are now living with parents, compared to 63 percent in February.

This increase may be due to increased unemployment; according to monthly census data, the percentage of 16-to-24-year-olds who are not employed or enrolled in school almost doubled, growing from 11 percent to 28 percent between February and June.

According to earlier census data, only 42 percent of people between 18 and 29 lived with parents in 1920, and 48 percent in 1940. In the flourishing economy of 1960, only 29 percent of individuals in this age range lived at home.

The survey shows that one in five, or 22 percent, of nearly 10,000 respondents relocated due to the pandemic, sheltered a COVID-displaced person in their home or know someone who relocated since March.

Of those who were surveyed between 18 and 29, one in ten reportedly moved due to the pandemic, and 61 percent of them reportedly moved in with family.

