COVID-19: Popular Westchester Restaurant Reopens Following Pandemic Closure

After being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular Westchester alehouse has reopened.

Emma's Ale House in White Plains reopened last month to a grateful public who have missed their famous chicken pot pie along with, of course, the ale.

"First night opened since the lockdowns and it was like they never missed a day," said one Yelp reviewer. "I had the deconstructed chicken pot pie which was just as good as I had remembered."

The much-talked-about chicken pot pie. Yelp

Open in 2008, the restaurant is named after the owner's, Casey Egan's beloved yellow lab, Emma.

The restaurant describes the menu as “American comfort food and the restaurant as having a “relaxed and fun” atmosphere.

Entrees include short ribs, buttermilk fried chicken, seared salmon, fish and chips, brick chicken, and one of Westchester's top burgers. Another favorite is the chicken pot pie and the French onion soup.

The bar features 10 drafts which are rotated and offers 16 wines by the glass and a selection of bottled wines and beers.

Emma's own ale. Yelp

Yelpers and foodies love this place by a glance a the five-star reviews.

"Amazing place," said a reviewer. " I can't believe that I hadn't been here before. I came here for the fish and chips - and it was simply delicious!"

Diners are also a fan of their takeout: "Firstly, this place is not just great to dine in. With kids at home, it is tough to actually go out to eat, so we get take out from Emma's. It comes fresh and as delicious as if you were sitting in the dining room."

Fish and chips. Yelp

"Five stars because the food was fresh and fantastic. Shepherd's pie- A+," said another.

So the good news is Emma's is back open. So grab a mask and head their way.

Emma's is located at 68 Gedney Way in White Plains.

Prices are moderate, kid-friendly, take-out available.

Salad with cranberries and grilled chicken- A+

