COVID-19: Police, Fire Departments Roll Out Curbside Birthday Drive-Bys For Children, Elderly

While residents across the region stay home to stay safe as the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to grow, special events such as birthdays, anniversaries and others are not being celebrated in the normal way.

To help, first responders, including police, fire, EMS, and others, are stepping forward to make the day special, especially for children and the elderly, with drive-by parades and other "social distancing" ways in areas farther north in the suburbs.

In the Hudson Valley, deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office are performing drive-bys with plenty of fanfare, including flashing lights and a cacophony of sirens.

In neighboring Fairfield County, the Brookfield firefighters will let the whole neighborhood know about the special day with lights and sirens.

Just a bit south, in Northern Westchester, the Goldens Bridge Fire Department is also honoring the elderly -- as well as children -- for birthday celebrations.

Goldens Bridge Fire Chief James McManus said his department is providing "curbside' birthday celebrations where the firefighters will even serenade the guest of honor, all while obeying the social distancing guidelines.

“Birthdays are a special day in everyone’s life – but especially for the children and seniors of our community. Whether we are kids or kids at heart, everyone is fascinated with fire trucks – and in this case, they will put a huge smile on the faces of children and seniors alike at a time when we all could use something to smile about,” the fire chief said.

To get on the list for a visit from your local fire department, visit their websites or Facebook pages where most have contact numbers or email addresses listed.

For those listed here:

Putnam County: pcsdbirthdaywish@gmail.com

Brookfield Fire Department: Bvfcsocialmedia@gmail.com

Goldens Bridge Fire Department: Call Steve Mangione at 914-403-4072

Burnt Hills Fire Department: (518) 399-8912

