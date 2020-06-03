COVID-19: Outdoor Dining At Restaurants Will Be Permitted In Phase 2 Of NY Reopening Process

Outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted as regions in New York enter Phase 2 of reopening plans as the state recovers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

With seven regions now open for Phase 2, and two more - mid-Hudson and Long Island - on track to go to the second of the four phases as soon as Tuesday, June 9, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that outdoor dining will be permitted over the summer, with certain restrictions.

Restaurants that reside in regions that have already entered Phase 2 can reopen for outdoor dining beginning as of Thursday, June 4.

Restaurants that open must feature outdoor tables that are spaced at least six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must wear face coverings when not seated.

"COVID-19 is still a real threat and we're still battling it. I know it's not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society," Cuomo said. "But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever.

Cuomo continued: “We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to Phase 2."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.