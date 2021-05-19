COVID-19: NY's Easing Of Restrictions Starts; Here's What It Means

Time to get back in the New York Groove.

The Empire State took its largest step forward so far in reopening the economy as New York ramps up its COVID-19 vaccination program and looks toward a return to normalcy as more businesses open up.

As of Wednesday, May 19, capacity restrictions and curfews have largely been lifted in New York, and anyone fully vaccinated will no longer be required to continue wearing facial coverings.

The mandatory midnight closing time for bars and restaurants ended for outdoor dining areas beginning on Monday, May 17, and for indoor dining areas on Monday, May 31.

Beginning on May 19, there will be no occupancy limits on gyms, barbershops, museums, amusement parks, and several other previously restricted private businesses.

"Today is a milestone in New York State's war against COVID. With positivity and hospitalization rates at their lowest levels since last fall," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated, "and more than 10 million New Yorkers having received at least one vaccine dose, today New York State is adopting the CDC's updated guidance on masks and social distancing.

"This means that 399 days after New York was the first state in the country to implement a mask mandate, effective today, fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to use a face covering in most public places."

Earlier this month, catered events also resumed at restaurants and seating was reopened at New York City bars.

In all instances where businesses are reopening more widely, social distancing is still mandated, as are facial coverings for the unvaccinated.

Indoor events can now grow from 100 to 250 people, following social distancing guidelines, and can be at greater capacity if proof of testing or vaccination is in place.

The cap of 25 people for outdoor residential get-togethers is gone, while the limit for indoor home gatherings will go up from 10 to 50.

Large outdoor stadiums can increase to 33 percent capacity.

While the statewide guidance is loosening COVID-19 mandates, private businesses can still put their own edicts into effect.

Facial coverings are still required for unvaccinated people, and vaccinated people must continue wearing masks on public transportation, in schools, at healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, and during child care.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.