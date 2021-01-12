COVID-19: NY Restaurant, Bar Recovery Fund Application Process Opens

With thousands of restaurants and bars across New York closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday, Jan. 11 is the day for them to apply for help from the “Raising the NYS Bar” Restaurant Recovery Fund.

The fund, made possible through financial donations led by Diageo North America and supported by Coastal Pacific Wine & Spirits, will be implemented by the non-profit National Development Council.

With more than $3 million in funding available, many restaurants or bars could receive up to $5,000 to help them through the pandemic.

The fund is meant to help eligible restaurants adjust their operations to the impacts of COVID-19 and adherence to the state's public health and safety measures during the winter months when outdoor dining is limited.

Funding can be used for COVID-19-related improvements and equipment that will allow the business to comply with social distancing guidelines, expand take-out/delivery operations, or accommodate outdoor dining such as plexiglass barriers/partitions, signage promoting social distancing and hygiene protocols, heaters, heat lamps, weatherization upgrades, and insulated delivery bags, the fund said.

Initial grant funding will be awarded based on the received applications and dispersed independently by NDC, an experienced national economic non-profit that has been in operation since 1969.

“Diageo is committed to supporting restaurant owners, particularly those in underrepresented communities, who have been disproportionately harmed by COVID-19,” said Debra Crew, President, Diageo North America. "We encourage other organizations and businesses that also call New York ‘home’ to join us in this endeavor to make the impact of the program even stronger.”

To learn more about the requirements to apply click here.

To apply click here.

