COVID-19: New Mask Rolls Up To Cover Only The Nose While Eating

Nicole Valinote
COVID-19
Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

A company has unveiled a new mask meant to provide a layer of protection from COVID-19 while eating.

The "kosk" is a mask that rolls up to uncover the mouth but keep the nose covered while dining.

The product was released by a South Korean company, Atman, and is available for purchase online, according to The Washington Post.

The news outlet reported that some people have mocked the new product online, as COVID-19 can be spread when the mouth is uncovered, and others have said the mask would make them feel more comfortable in certain social settings.

